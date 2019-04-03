Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn W. Yorko.

Glenn W. Yorko, 86, of Mather, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 11, 1932, in Mather, a son of the late Stephen and Margaret McDowell Yorko.

Glen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked as a coal miner, retiring from Emerald Coal Co. in Waynesburg.

Glen was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, the American Legion Post 954, Jefferson, the United States Golf Association and the Big Bear Camp grounds.

He was an avid golfer and helped at Rohanna's Golf Course.

On July 10, 1954, he married Betty Coles Yorko, who died May 17, 2012.

Surviving are four children, Glenn S. (Patty) Yorko of Dry Tavern, Denise (Bruce) Hutchinson of Mather, Greg (Heather) Yorko of Jefferson and Darlene Wise of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Brian D. Yorko and his partner Scott Poston, Glen Raymond "GR" Yorko and his wife Jen, Charlie Yorko, Chad Hutchinson and his wife Gina, Gregory Yorko and his fiance Kayla, and Kayla M. Yorko; five great-grandchildren, Madison Hutchinson, Hannah Hutchinson, Landon Hutchinson, Peyton Yorko and Aiden Poston; two sisters, Mary (Ed) Cipcic of Cleveland, Ohio, and Bonnie Dodds of Brunswick, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Yorko of Carmichaels.

Deceased is a brother, George Ray Yorko; a brother-in-law, Ernie Dodds; and a brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Martha Coles.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Behm Funeral Homes, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. The U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 954 will accord military honors. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.