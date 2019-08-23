Glenn Willard Bell Sr., 90, of Eighty Four, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Lasosky's Personal Care Home, Clarksville.

He was born July 17, 1929, in Eighty Four, a son of the late Edgar and Elvira Simpson Bell.

A very dedicated worker, Mr. Bell worked for 25 years at the A&P Grocery Store at South Hills Village, then for Robinson Pipe Company, retiring after 12 years of service.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and in his later years, he enjoyed gardening and caring for his lawn.

Mr. Bell was a former member of Fairview Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four.

Deceased are his wife, Catherine Adeline Bell, who died December 6, 2005; a son, Michael D. Bell; and a sister, Sarah (the late Miller) Yaksic.

Surviving are five children, Glenn W. Bell Jr. (Sharon) of Eighty Four, Jeffrey E. Bell of Eighty Four, Candace S. Bell (Clyde) of Columbus, Ohio, Keith L. Bell (Wanda) of Marianna and Kevin L. Bell of Grove City, Ohio; a sister, Evelyn (the late Kenneth) Dolanch of Canonsburg; 12 grandchildren, Glenn Bell III (Jessica), Amy Montgomery, Jennifer Black (Brian), Bartley J. Anderson (Christina), Jeremiah Bell (Tiffany), Luke Bell (Jenni), Bryan Bell, Brandon Bell (Bethany), Kayla Fischer (Adam), Nathan Smith, Chad Bell and Christopher Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 26. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com