Glenna Jean Janoski (1966 - 2020)
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:30 PM
Glenna Jean Janoski, 53, of Washington, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of the late Glen Saffel and Virginia Gail Varner Saffel.

Ms. Janoski attended Washington High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed camping, cooking and arts and crafts.

Surviving are her husband, Melvin Manes; two sons, Sean and Nicholas Saffel; a daughter, Virginia Smith; two sisters, Lisa Baumgardner and Tammy Saffel; and two grandchildren, Lyla and Aria Saffel, all of Washington.

Deceased is a sister, Sara Saffel.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, February 13, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020
