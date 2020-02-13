Glenna Zinn Pratt went to meet her Savior and sing in the great heavenly choir Sunday, February 9, 2020, at age 91.

Glenna was born in Morgantown, W.Va., in 1928. She was the daughter of C. Glenn and Marjorie W. Zinn.

Glenna graduated from Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Glenna married Robert F. Pratt in March 1948, in Morgantown. They were married for more than 50 years prior to Bob's death in 1999. As a young married couple, they moved to Washington in 1949.

Glenna was a longtime member of the Church of the Covenant in Washington, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and member of the Covenant Choir and regular mezza soprano soloist.

She was past president of the Daughters of the Current Events Club, past president of the Monday Music Club and past president of Family Services Board. Glenna served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Young Women's Christian Association and the Salvation Army. She was former chairman of the Neighborhood House Auxiliary.

Glenna is survived by her brother, David W. Zinn of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Zinn of Morgantown.

Glenna is also survived by her children, Robert F. Pratt Jr. (Karen) of Louisville, Ky., Janice P. Busch (Jim) of Mentor, Ohio, and Thomas D. Pratt (Marcia) of Mt. Lebanon. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Stephen, Shawn (Amanda) and Jonathan (Caroline) Pratt, Michael, David (Crystal) and Andrew (Amanda) Busch, Grace (Miles) Crawley and Maggie, Caroline, Bella and Kate Pratt, and by her six great-grandchildren, Makenna Pratt, Zoey, Zaylee and Zyla Busch, Emma Busch and Jaxon Crawley.

Glenna had a heart for mission and children. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and was blessed by visits with her great-grandchildren. Glenna was an avid sports fan, particularly the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Glenna's church family at the Church of the Covenant provided much appreciated visits and prayer support, and the staff at Presbyterian SeniorCare and Family Hospice provided exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Glenna's memory to the Church of the Covenant: Haiti ministry, Presbyterian SeniorCare, Family Hospice or Citizen's Library.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a worship service celebrating Glenna's life, Saturday, February 15, in Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.