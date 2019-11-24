Glennys Beth Applin Pazyniak, 85, of McMurray, passed away November 20, 2019.

Daughter of Thomas and Mary Possanza Applin, Glennys was preceded in death by siblings, Bay Rometti Pasquali and Lee Applin; and son, Michael E. Pazyniak Jr.

She is survived by her siblings, Tootsie Rometti Amelio and Dan Applin; daughter, Kim (Mark) Windnagel; and grandchildren, Michael S. Pazyniak, Amanda Pazyniak, Kasey Windnagel, Adam Windnagel and Kate Windnagel. She was born in Iron River, Mich. and spent most of her life in McMurray.

Like so many women of her generation, Glennys left college to have a family and lived a multifaceted life: one of a homemaker, that raised two wonderful children, and a successful business woman who, behind the scenes, created and ran a multimillion dollar union steel building construction company with her husband.

Glennys was a trailblazer, a woman that cared about others first – albeit with a great sense of humor – and was an amazing cook, which will leave us recipes and cherished memories for generations to come.

She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help us extend her living memory by sending your own personal stories of Glennys to: GlennysPazyniakMemorial@gmail.com.