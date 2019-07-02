Gloria Ann Lindsey, 84, of Canonsburg, transitioned from time to eternity Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born August 28, 1934, in Midland, Chartiers Township, a daughter of Lovell and Gladys Fullum Hagan.

Mrs. Lindsey was a 1952 graduate of Chartiers High School and was a graduate of Penn Commercial in Washington.

She had worked as a secretary for McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg for 16 years.

Mrs. Lindsey loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg, where she served in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher and member of the Deaconess Ministry, the Dorcas Ministry and the Celestial Choir.

In the past, she volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program with her husband and enjoyed bowling.

On December 23, 1956, she married James E. Lindsey, who died May 3, 2013.

Surviving are four children, James Lindsey Jr. (Cindy) and Annette "Missy" Cole (Dennis), both of Canonsburg, the Rev. Anita Lovell (Howard II) of Washington and Holly Thomas of Canonsburg; a niece, raised by Gloria and her husband, Dawn Gallimore of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, James Lindsey III (Aimee), Jason Lindsey (Connie), Lindsey Frantz (Nathan), Dennis Cole Jr. (Rachel), Elizabeth and Jessica Lovell, Miriah Davis (Stephen) and Darrin Patterson Jr.; two stepgrandchildren, Michael and Michelle Burton; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Lovell of Houston; a brother, Joseph Hagan (Ernice) of Greensboro, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Umphrey of Goose Creek, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Raymond Jr. and Donald Hagan, and a sister, Charlotte Hagan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Canonsburg, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

