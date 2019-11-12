Gloria B. Likar, 86, of Houston, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Sunday, November 10, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born January 25, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of Anthony and Johanna Kurucz Bier.

Mrs. Likar was a 1950 graduate of Chartiers High School and was a graduate of Penn Commercial Business School.

For over 50 years, she worked as the personal secretary for Delvin Miller and his interests, the Meadow Lands Farm, harness racing and Meadowcroft Village.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and Guild.

Gloria had been a member of the Washington Cattlemen's Association and Farm Bureau.

Following her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her husband on the family farm in West Finley. Together they enjoyed growing and harvesting strawberries.

On September 2, 1957, she married Edmund P. Likar, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Susan Likar Piecknick of Houston, Paul A. Likar (Julie) of Bridgeville and Mark Likar (Laura) of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Sarah and Ryan Piecknick and Rachel, Alexander and Joshua Likar; a brother, David Bier (Joanne) of Washington; a sister-in-law, Mary Bier of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, John Bier, and three sisters, Jean Bier, Joan Bier and Anna, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with the Rev. Carmen D'Amico as celebrant. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Christian Mothers and Guild.

