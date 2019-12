Gloria E. Smith, 94, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, Burgettstown, with services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, in Cross Creek United Presbyterian Church.

A full obituary will be announced in a later edition by the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, Burgettstown.