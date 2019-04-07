Gloria "Jeanie" Hill, 73, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in her home.

She was born January 22, 1946, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late John and Opal B. Tasker Helisek.

Mrs. Hill resided most of her life in Greene County, where she was a member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, shopping, crocheting and visiting the casino. Mrs. Hill was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and was the "rock" of her family.

On December 25, 1963, she married Ross J. Hill Sr., who died February 20, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, John I. Hill (Karen) of Tarbor, N.C., and Anthony D. Hill, at home; three daughters, Annetta J. Shaffer (Lloyd) of Carmichaels, Opal L. Haring (Joe) of Jefferson, and Loni M. Rush (Kevin) of Greensboro; 12 grandchildren, Logan Hill, Donavon Rush, Cameron Rush, Preston Rush, Kevin Rush Jr., Ashley Ewing, John Hill (Megan), Opal Haring, Crystal Jenkins (Kevin), Tonya Haring, Bobbie Jo Haring and Lloyd Shaffer; 16 great- grandchildren; three sisters, Velma Holoviak of Delaware, Pearl Gifford (Clay) of Waynesburg, and Judy Haring (Phil) of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Ross J. Hill Jr. and a sister, Suzanne Fiala.

There will be no public viewing, and all arrangements are private under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

