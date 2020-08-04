1/
Gloria J. Herron
1947 - 2020
Gloria J. Herron, 72, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Bentleyville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 28, 1947, in North Charleroi, a daughter of the late Emil and Laura Lowther Deloly.

Mrs. Herron was a 1966 graduate of Charleroi High School and was employed by the Trinity School District as a teacher's aide for several years.

Gloria was a member of the Independent Club Bentleyville.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play soccer, country line dancing and bingo.

On July 17, 2004, she married Robert Herron, who died January 3, 2017.

Surviving are two children, Carrie Teegarden of Glassport and Allen Teegarden (Michelle) of Belle Vernon; three grandchildren, Travis, Troy and Denne Teegarden; one sister, Kathy Feick (Roy) of Finleyville; one niece, Kimberly Mancuso (Angelo) of Baldwin; her companion, Bob Maxwell of Rostraver.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
