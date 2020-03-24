Gloria Jean Yaworski, 74, of McDonald, passed Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was born April 18, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of Andrew and Margaret Pierrard Shotis.

Gloria was a member of Cecil Senior Citizens Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo. She loved her dogs, cooking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons, Andrew and John "Toe Joe" Yaworski, both of McDonald, and William "Bill" (Cindy) Yaworski of McMurray; three sisters, Rose Marie O'Neal of Muse, Valerie of Imperial and Shirley Wilkins of Washington; two grandchildren, Nathan Yaworski and Andrew Longstreth.

Deceased are two sisters, Barbara L. Loadman and Terri Schillinger.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.