Gloria L. Jackson Cosenza
Gloria L. Jackson Cosenza, 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died unexpectedly, in her home, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Gloria was born March 18, 1958, in Eldersville, a beloved daughter of Edward Warren and Valjean Davidson Jackson.

She attended Burgettstown Area Schools and lived most of her adult life in Weirton, W.Va.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jodie (Bryan) Snodgrass and grandson Nicholas Snodgrass, all of Weirton; siblings Edward Duane (Debbie) Jackson of Toronto, Ohio, Deborah (Edward) Slopek of Estero, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

She loved her family unconditionally and was happiest when she spent time with them or telling stories about the great times they had.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded is death by her grandparents; sister Marilyn Haspel; and nephew Scott Edward Bober.

Gloria loved music and her favorite song was Reba McEntire's "Is There Life Out There?" We pray that Heaven will provide the joy and peace she searched for while on Earth. Until we meet again.....

In keeping with Gloria's wishes, a simple cremation will take place.

Memorial donations in her honor may be directed to Compass Family and Community Services, 535 Marmion Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To share memories or send condolences to the family, visit www.cremateohio.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
