Gloria L. Weber, 88, of Hickory, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born June 7, 1932, in Bridgeville, a daughter of Harry and Rebecca Cox Wilson.

Mrs. Weber was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School.

She had worked for Bell Atlantic for several years and with her husband, owned and operated the former Shantee Restaurant in Hickory.

Gloria was a member of the Good News Fellowship Church in Washington.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and raising her four children.

On February 14, 1955, she married Robert Weber Jr., who passed away April 5, 2018.

Surviving are four children, Thomas L. Weber (Renee) of Steubenville, Ohio, Cynthia Hayhurst (James) of Wheeling, W.Va., Donna Vogel of Portsmouth, Va., and David Weber (Lori) of Midway; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Harry and John Paul Wilson; and a sister, Dorothy James.

Due to present circumstances, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.