1/1
Gloria L. Weber
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria L. Weber, 88, of Hickory, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born June 7, 1932, in Bridgeville, a daughter of Harry and Rebecca Cox Wilson.

Mrs. Weber was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School.

She had worked for Bell Atlantic for several years and with her husband, owned and operated the former Shantee Restaurant in Hickory.

Gloria was a member of the Good News Fellowship Church in Washington.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and raising her four children.

On February 14, 1955, she married Robert Weber Jr., who passed away April 5, 2018.

Surviving are four children, Thomas L. Weber (Renee) of Steubenville, Ohio, Cynthia Hayhurst (James) of Wheeling, W.Va., Donna Vogel of Portsmouth, Va., and David Weber (Lori) of Midway; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Harry and John Paul Wilson; and a sister, Dorothy James.

Due to present circumstances, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved