Gloria M. Davis (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria M. Davis.
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gloria M. Davis, 88, formerly of Nottingham Township, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Strabane Woods Assisted Living Center, South Strabane Township.

She was born April 6, 1931, in Jeanette, a daughter of Ray and Ida Canone Chiocchi.

Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and had been employed at SKC in Eighty Four and Giant Eagle in McMurray.

She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are three sons, Clarence Davis of Panama Beach, Fla, James Davis (Wendy) of Greensburg and Michael Davis of Finleyville; two daughters, Kathleen D'Eramo (Dennis) of Eighty Four and Lisa Luczaj of Panama Beach; a brother, Carl Chiocchi of Monaca; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Patricia DiSamone and Laura Rupinsky

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.