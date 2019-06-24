Gloria M. Davis, 88, formerly of Nottingham Township, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Strabane Woods Assisted Living Center, South Strabane Township.

She was born April 6, 1931, in Jeanette, a daughter of Ray and Ida Canone Chiocchi.

Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and had been employed at SKC in Eighty Four and Giant Eagle in McMurray.

She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are three sons, Clarence Davis of Panama Beach, Fla, James Davis (Wendy) of Greensburg and Michael Davis of Finleyville; two daughters, Kathleen D'Eramo (Dennis) of Eighty Four and Lisa Luczaj of Panama Beach; a brother, Carl Chiocchi of Monaca; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Patricia DiSamone and Laura Rupinsky

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.