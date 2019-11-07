Goldie I. Paith, 81, of Wind Ridge, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.

Born June 19, 1938 in Washington, she is the daughter of the late Kenneth and Nellie Clemens Chipps.

Goldie enjoyed taking care of her dogs and listening to country music.

She is survived by one daughter, Sonya Paith of Wind Ridge; six grandchildren, Melvin Wilson, Ronald Paith, Charles Paith, Ashley Paith, Kevin Chipps and Andy Chipps; two sisters, Sylvia VanScyoc of Mounsdville, W.Va. and Mary Clemens, of Eighty-Four; friend, Bruce Henevich of Wind Ridge.

She was preceded in death by two children, William Earl Chipps and Kenneth Paith; one brother, William "Bud" Chipps.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, in the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, McCracken, Aleppo Township.

