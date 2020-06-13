Gordon Neil McMurray
1931 - 2020
Gordon Neil McMurray, 89, of Washington, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, of natural causes. He was born January 13, 1931, in Washington, a son of the late Charles V. and Ruby Vorhees McMurray.

He was a graduate of East Washington High School and had attended Duquesne University.

Mr. McMurray served in the United States Army within the Intelligence Community receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired as the general manager of Fairmont Supply Company for more than 40 years.

Mr. McMurray loved gardening and sharing his tomatoes with friends. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Washington Country Club. He also sang with the Barbershop Chorus and served on the planning committee for the City of Washington.

On January 6, 1956, he married Merry Lou Coffey McMurray, who survives. Also surviving are his three children, daughter Vanessa K. (Orrin) Riley of New Jersey; sons Gregory N. McMurray of Keystone, Colo., and Blake McMurray of San Rafael, Calif.; three grandchildren, Kate Riley, Anna Riley and Corey Riley.

Mr. McMurray was preceded in death by his two brothers, Noel and Terrance McMurray.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Burial will also be private.

Arrangements are being handled by the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Memorial contributions can be made to his two favorite charities: The Washington City Mission and the Washington Area Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
