Grace E. Fordyce Conklin, 81, of Waynesburg, died at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Assisted Living at Evergreen in Waynesburg.

She was born Thursday, February 9, 1939, in Mt. Morris, a daughter of the late Minor J. Fordyce and Virginia Presock Fordyce. Mrs. Conklin lived her entire life in Greene County.

Mrs. Conklin was a member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg where she loved attending when her health permitted. She also enjoyed planting flowers, bingo and playing cards. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Eugene A. Conklin, whom she married on May 11, 1968, died November 15, 1995.

Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Larry) Johnson of Masontown and Diana (Steve) Jimmie of Morgantown, W.Va.; one son, Robert (Tina) Strosnider of Kent, Ohio.; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Sherry Conklin, of Fairfax, Va. and Robin Filer of Morgantown, W.Va.; one stepson, Michael (Jodie) Conklin of Waynesburg; one brother, Paul (Sandy) Fordyce of Vancouver, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Marlene Bennett, Shirley Caviness and Mildred Johnson; one brother, Raymond Fordyce.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation and services for Mrs. Conklin are private for the immediate family with Pastor Richard Berkey officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. The family has asked to honor Grace please make a donation to . Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.