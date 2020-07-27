Grace Eileen Meadows, 94, of Mentor, Ohio, formerly of Clarksville, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Maple View Country Villa, Chardon, Ohio.

She was born January 9, 1926, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Archie and Grace Grooms Kinder.

Eileen was a graduate of Centerville High School Class of 1943.

She had worked at one time as a clerk in Hackney's Hardware Store.

Eileen was a former member of the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, Clarksville, and the ladies aid society of the church. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #816, Rices Landing.

On April 28, 1946, she married Charles Meadows, who died June 13, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Charleen (Rick) Langer of Mentor, Ohio, and Lou Ann (Ted) Hursh of Perry, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brian (Ann) Kooyman, Tessa (Dennis) Dushney, Matthew (Sarah) Kooyman, Karrie (Tom) Shannon and Tim (Jenn) Langer; 11 great-grandchildren, Patrick Kooyman, Lexie Kooyman, Corinne Dushney, Connor Dushney, William Dushney, Justus Kooyman, Dylan Kooyman, Owen Shannon, Holden Shannon, Isabelle Langer and Nick Langer; two sisters, Norma Jean Gower of Washington, Audrey Simpson of Lewes, Del.; and a brother, Alan Kinder of Hampton, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Virginia Hickman of Clarksburg, W.Va.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a brother, Archie (Bud) Kinder; two sisters-in-law, Mary Dickerson and Evelyn Rearick; and a brother-in-law, Wendel Gower.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.

