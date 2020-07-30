1/
Grace Elizabeth (Lively) Long
1923 - 2020
Grace Elizabeth Lively Long passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

Grace, a teacher, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family, was born November 7, 1923, in Charleroi, to Dr. Chauncey Clinton Lively and Grace King Lively. Grace's family moved to Waynesburg in 1928 where Grace attended school and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1942. She continued her studies at Waynesburg College and graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. In the same year, she married Paul Moredock Long and moved to Carmichaels, where she taught first grade in the Carmichaels Area School District for 35 years. Grace was well known for her teaching skills helping many first graders adjust to school for the first time. In 1973, Grace was nominated by her school's supervising principal and subsequently was selected as one of the outstanding teachers of America. She was an active member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association. In addition to her professional activities, Grace was a member of the Carmichaels Women's Association and the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church.

Upon the death of her husband, Paul, she relocated to Pawleys Island, South Carolina in 1998 to be near her sister, Pat Lively. Grace became active in the Georgetown Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Miriam Women's Circle and "The Perennials" senior citizen social group. Grace was also an active supporter of the Tidelands Community Hospice where she served as a volunteer.

Grace is survived by her son, Dr. James R. Long of Pittsburgh; and her daughter, Nancy Beach Podgurski of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild who will miss their "Grandmumsy"; as well as several nieces and nephews. All of her seven brothers and sisters have preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Chauncey Clinton Lively Psychology Scholarship Fund at Waynesburg University, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 North Fraser, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a traditional service at this time. A private burial will occur in the Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
