Grace Gemma DiMatteo
Grace Gemma DiMatteo, 91, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born December 22, 1928, in Arnold, a daughter of Philip and Lilla Ciranni Licata.

On January 4, 1964, she married Dominick DiMatteo, who died July 21, 2016, after 52 years of marriage. Grace was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Church in Muse for many years.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends, and was an avid bowler in several leagues.

Surviving are her sons, Robert (Linda) DiMatteo of West Chester, Michael (Renee) DiMatteo of Peters Township; her brother, Charles Licata of Brackenridge; her sister, Lillian (James) Chickowski of Fort Wayne, Ind.; her grandchildren, Adam, Mark, Christopher, Drew, Giavanna, and Gino; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Philip, Anthony, Ronald; and her sister, Rose Bowser.

Due to uncertainties associated with Covid-19, there will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Thursday, September 3, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Muse. Family and friends are welcome to attend while wearing a facial covering. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice, Allegheny Health Network's Healthcare at Home Hospice, Greater Washington County Food Bank, or similar organizations.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
