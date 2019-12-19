Grace J. Sweeney, 83, of Waynesburg, died at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born Tuesday, February 4, 1936, in Pine Bank, a daughter of the late John Scott Kent and Helen Snell Kent.

Mrs. Sweeney was a member of the Bethel Community Church in Pine Bank. She had lived in Thompson's Garden in Waynesburg for more than 20 years and she belonged to Senior Life.

She worked in housekeeping for MonGeneral Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for several years. She also drove a school van for McNelly Transportation in Waynesburg.

Her husband, Allen Kerr Sweeney, died April 21, 1989.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia Ann (Tom) Eddy of Evans City; three sons, John Ronald (Louise) Sweeney of Waynesburg, Robert Dale Sweeney of Kutztown and Jody Lee Sweeney of New Freeport; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Kent of Waynesburg; two brothers, Scott Kent of Beaver and Wesley Kent of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one daughter, Cynthia Jane Sweeney; one son, Michael Allen Sweeney; and one sister, Joan Copeland.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private in Pine Bank Cemetery. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is in charge of her arrangements.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.