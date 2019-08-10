Grace Joy Burke, 92, of Washington, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

She was born February 6, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary and Melvin Hooley.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Burke; loving mother of Janice (Joseph) Bonus, Barbara (Edward) McKinney and Robert (Beverly) Burke; cherished grandmother of Denise (Steve) Burke Polansky, Kristin (Jeremy) Bloom, Erin (Jon) Weston and Lori (Shawn) Areford; adored great-grandmother of Laney, Gage, Gianna, Gabrielle, Miranda, Katie, Cameron, Jacob and Logan; dear sister of Sara (Alden) Dodd; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Grace loved doing puzzles like Sudoku, word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed cooking, baking and having family dinners. She enjoyed spending time outdoors on her porch or in her gazebo. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 until the 6 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, August 13, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org, or Gateway Hospice, 95 West Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

