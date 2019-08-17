Grace L. Oakley Thomas, 90, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

She was born April 6, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of Chester and Caroline Price Johnson.

Mrs. Thomas was a graduate of Chartiers High School.

Grace was a member of the Westland Baptist Church, Westland, and became a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Canonsburg, in 1982. She was an active church member, serving in many capacities including secretary, Sunday school teacher, youth leader and choir member.

Mrs. Thomas worked as a social worker for the Pennsylvania State Welfare Office.

Grace was a member of the Washington Branch of the NAACP, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was active in other community activities.

She enjoyed playing the piano, bowling in her younger years and always wrote words of wisdom to her family members.

She married twice, first to Edward M. Oakley Jr., then to Fred Thomas. Both husbands are deceased.

Surviving are five children, Charles "Chas" Thomas (Leatrice) of Canonsburg, Kevin "KO" Oakley of Washington, Rodney Oakley of Houston, Tina Oakley of Canonsburg and Gerondilyn "Candy" Oakley of Carnegie; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husbands, are four children, C. Darlene Oakley, Sheldon Thomas, Edward "Bolt" Oakley and Charmayne Gordon; a grandson, Thomas Oakley; a brother, Chester "Dutch" Johnson; and a sister, Bettie Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday, August 20, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Avenue, Canonsburg, with the Rev. Anita Lovell officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

