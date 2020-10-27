1/1
Grace Louise Black
Grace Louise Black, 76, of Washington, formerly of Nineveh, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born April 26, 1944, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Webster S. Black and Nelle Webster Black.

Ms. Black graduated from West Greene High School in 1964.

She loved cats and her church, West Washington United Methodist Church. While living in Nineveh, she was a faithful member of Nineveh Methodist Church.

Surviving are a brother, William (Sheila) Black of Avella; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Samuel H. Black; and a sister, Betty M. Black.

There will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 27, 2020.
