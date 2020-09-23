Graham Kenneweg passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 91, after a brief illness. A long-time resident of Morgantown, W.Va., Graham was born January 12, 1929, in McDonald, to Arthur and Gladys Kenneweg.

After graduating from McDonald High School in 1946, Graham served in the U.S. Air Force and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he pledged in the first new member class of the Delta Gamma chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity.

After college, Graham went on to work for Allied Chemical Corporation until his retirement in 1982. However, Theta Chi always remained the focus of his attention. Graham served the fraternity in a number of positions, including president of the Delta Gamma chapter's board of directors. Over his nearly 70 years of service to Theta Chi, Graham received numerous awards, including the Theta Chi Fraternity's Citation of Honor, two George T. Kilavos Alumni Awards, the Earl D. Rhodes Theta Chi for Life Award and the Theta Chi Distinguished Service Award.

At an early age, Graham developed a love for tennis on the clay tennis court behind his parents' home. He remained an avid tennis player throughout his life.

His work for Allied Chemical ignited a passion for unique and antique glassware, and Graham continued to collect and enjoy antique glassware his whole life.

Graham was a true gentleman and a people person. He had an incredible ability to remember names. Graham could even recall names of people he had only met once long ago. We often joked that there probably wasn't a town in America where Graham didn't know somebody.

