Greg Ray Lemley, 59, of Muse, died unexpectantly Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 19, 1961, in Washington, a son of the late Raymond E. Lemley and the late Geraldine Andrews Lemley.

He enjoyed working on lawn tractors, and spending time with his family. He worked as a carpenter with his brothers at Lemley Construction.

Surviving are four brothers, Raymond E. (JoAnn) Lemley of Hickory, David R. Lemley of Cecil Township, Ronald R. Lemley of Muse and Dennis R. (Bonnie) Lemley of Canonsburg; two sisters, Debbie (Mike) Thompson of Cecil and Lori (Roger) Chambers of McDonald; nieces and nephews Tara, Jenna, Brittany, Casey, Cody, Megan and Nathan Lemley, Trish and Courtney Thompson, and Roger, Alyssa and Maddie Chambers; and his dog, Misty.

To honor his wishes, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held at Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.