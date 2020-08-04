Gregory A. Young, 58, of Bensalem, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Penn Medicine Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 11, 1961, in Washington, a son of the late Franklin Duwayne and Henrietta Catherine Kelley Young.

Mr. Young was a 1979 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and studied Television Production at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Greg enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1982 and served for 4 years.

He was a resident of Bensalem for 30+ years and served on the Bensalem Police Department for 22 years until his retirement. Following retirement, he was employed by Herbert Hoover Elementary School as a coordinator of student affairs.

Greg was also a former director of safety and security at The Inn at Penn, a Hilton Hotel and enjoyed working part-time for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles organizations.

Greg considered his service to his Lord his greatest accomplishment. He was a member of Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia and had a strong belief that Jesus is always the answer.

His enjoyments included all sports, especially golf, baseball, football and fishing. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family and friends, all of whom will sadly miss Greg.

Surviving are his loving wife of 20 years, Tina Yuliano Young; children Nathan Drabik (Brittany), Kayla and Greyson Young; his sisters, Toni Young of Canonsburg, Marci Young of Washington; his grandchildren, Gavin, Jaxon and Eloise; many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends; and lastly, his dogs, Bear, Tino and Snickers.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8, in the Trifecta Sporting Club, 4668 E. Bristol Road, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053.

A local Going Home Service and Celebration will be held at a date to be determined once present restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic are eased.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg's memory can be made to the Bucks County Heroes Scholarship Fund, 1790 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.