Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Charles Schaut.

Gregory "Greg" Charles Schaut, 60, of Washington, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019.

Greg was born January 21, 1959 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the oldest son to George Charles Schaut and Helen Francis (Hayes) Schaut. He attended Ligonier Valley High School, spending most of his adult life operating heavy machinery and viewing the world from behind the wheel of a truck. His enthusiasm for life was outweighed solely by his love for his children.

Greg was preceded in death by father George and mother Helen. He is survived by three sons, Gage I. Schaut of Jennerstown, Zachary R. Schaut of Seanor and Danny Dunston of Telephone, Texas; two granddaughters Crystal and Katie of Telephone; one brother, Gary Schaut Bozwell; and his faux wife Ruth Kenney, at home.

Visitation and celebration of Greg's life is planned from 11 a.m. through late afternoon Friday, March 1, in Comfort Inn Meadowlands, Race Track Road, Washington.