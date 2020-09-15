1/
Gregory Daniel Wilson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory "Gregg" Daniel Wilson, 73, of McClellandtown, passed away September 14, 2020, at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born in Fairchance on August 6, 1947, a son of the late Ronald Franklin and Melzina Kennison Wilson.

Gregg was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School class of 1965 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Before retiring, he was employed by First Energy as a maintenance worker and river boat pilot at Hatfield Power Plant.

He was past master of Valley Lodge 459, Masontown, past president Old Trails Lion Club, Hopwood and 4-H leader for many years. Gregg enjoyed farming, showing cattle and was the owner of Barnyard Trailer Sales. He was also a great Steeler fan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma E. Burke Wilson; and his son, Gregory S. Wilson of McClellandtown; sisters, Donna Rossman and husband Chuck of Norwalk, Ohio and Debra Barnes and husband Mark of Smithfield; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received in the John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 and 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, September 17, in the funeral home Chapel with Pastor Ed Moore and Pastor Cheryl Marszalek officiating.

Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.

Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John S Maykuth Jr Funeral Home
7 River Ave
Masontown, PA 15461
(724) 583-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved