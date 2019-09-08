Gregory E. Cutwright, 73, of Nemacolin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 6, 2019, in his home.

Greg was born May 21, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Lawrence and Evelyn Brashear Cutwright.

Greg attended Cumberland High School, where he met his wife, Wanda Burnett Cutwright. Greg spent over 40 years doing what he loved the most, operating crane on the river. He was also a security officer for Capital Asset Protection.

Greg could fix anything he looked at. If you knew Greg after retirement, you could find him in his favorite chair watching Netflix with a glass of tea nearby.

Greg was a proud member of the Local Chapter 66 of the Operating Engineers.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Greg was most proud of all the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but he loved no one more than his wife, Wanda.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Wanda; sister Emmaline Mayle; brother Dan (Joan) Cutwright; four daughters, Dawn (Bill) Gordon, Diane Cutwright, Denise (Brian) Cree and Dana (Greg) Walters; eight grandchildren, Sara (Ryan) Shade, Kelsey (John) Whilden, Natalie Balog, Kaylee Cutwright, Anna Cree, Abigail Walters, Caroline (Cedric) Gray and John Walters; two great-grandchildren, Jase Whilden and Apollo Gray; and many loving nieces and nephews, especially David and Robbie – the three were known to put away some wings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence, Boyd, Robert, Richard and Thomas; and a sister, Rose.

Services are private and under the direction of Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .