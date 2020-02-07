Gregory Francis "Greg" Peccon, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away in the caring hands of the Madison Center, Morgantown, W.Va., Monday, February 3, 2020, after a long struggle with respiratory complications.

Gregory, a lifelong resident of Carmichaels, was born November 13, 1947, in Waynesburg Hospital, to Salvatore "Ted" and Dorothy Urbany Peccon.

Greg was an active member of the greater Carmichaels community for many years. He was proprietor of Carmichaels Furniture and Hardware store. He served as a volunteer with the Carmichaels Fire Department EMT Rescue Unit.

He was musically talented and a member of the Uniontown Veterans of Foreign Wars marching band, which played at many events throughout the country, including Presidential Inaugurations in Washington, DC. He was a member of the National Band. Greg played at the National Convention for every president from Kennedy to Ronald Reagan. Greg was a member of the Carmichaels volunteer fire department, president of the chamber of commerce, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, Freemasons, a member of the Moose, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47 and a member of Jessop Boat Club.

Greg is survived by his mom, Dorothy Peccon; son Michael Peccon (Scarlett) of Lander, Texas; grandchildren Kinleigh and Brooklyn Peccon; uncle Francis Urbany; aunts Elizabeth Sayre, Shirley Peccon and Alejandra Urbany; and cousins Chris, Mark, Anthony and John Peccon, Patricia Williams and Jeffrey, Francis, Natasha and Maximillian Urbany.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Theodore "Ted" Peccon, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He spent time in his early youth with his grandparents, Frank and Ursula Urbany.

Frank Martin, and the staff at Fike Chevrolet, Masontown, David Demniak and wife Cindy (R.N. at Ruby Hospital), Annie Thomas and Tiggie; high school friends Butch DeFrank, Ed Roscoe and Paul (Mick) Lesako; neighbors Kevin and Vanessa Pratt; and devoted caregiver and driver Dina Kuykendall of Rices Landing were a great comfort to Greg.

There will be no public viewing and interment services will be held privately Saturday, February 8, in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with arrangements by Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg. Greg's last dog was Victoria, a black Labrador. She was a comfort to him and was greatly loved and missed.