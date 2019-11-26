Gregory S. Wise

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory S. Wise.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gregory S. "Greg" Wise, 55, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1964, in Washington, a son of Gerald and Cheryl Zollars Wise.

Greg was currently employed as a finance director for Joseph Airport Toyota. His hobbies included flying, scuba diving, playing softball, traveling and playing guitar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Wise.

Survivors include his wife, Erica; two daughters, Nicole Wise (Cameron Goubeaux) and Ashley (James) Hall; his mother, Cheryl Wise; brother Jeffrey Wise; cats Ringo, Roxy, Roo and Rigby; dog Ranger; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324. A private burial in Byron Cemetery will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 1903, WPAFB, OH 45433.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.