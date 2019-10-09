Gregory Vaughn Earnest passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born at home in Floreffe on April 24, 1948, a son of the late Howard M. and Shirley Belle Hart Earnest.

While still in high school, Greg joined his family-owned business, K&H Construction Co. Inc., building residential swimming pools and supplying service to U.S. Steel Clairton Works. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He did basic training at Fort Jackson, medical training at Fort Sam Huston and airborne jump school training at Fort Benning. He was assigned to the 3rd and 503rd Battalion 173rd Airborne in Vietnam as a paratrooper/medic during the Tet Offensive in 1968. In a few short months, his field commission rank went from E1 to sergeant E5. He was awarded three Bronze Stars (two with V for valor), the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Combat Medical Badge. During his service, he made more than 100 combat assaults.

In 1970, he married Linda Lueckert of Clairton. They spent many years traveling the world together to more than 100 countries.

He became owner and president/CEO of K&H and later birthed two other corporations – Greg Enterprises Inc. and K&H Enterprises LLC, becoming president and CEO of all three. He was also the owner of Castaway Keys Marina in Bunola. Greg loved the finer things in life and acquired his "man toys" – Cadillacs, a Mercedes, a Bentley Flying Spur, a helicopter, a houseboat and a yacht. He also loved to golf and was lucky enough to get two holes in one. A 32nd degree mason, he was a member of Stephen Bayard Lodge No. 526, Valley of Coudersport, Ancient Scottish Rite, Zerubbabel Royal Arch, Pittsburgh Commandery, Knights Templar, Youghiogheny Country Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elrama Fire Hall and an honorary member of the Elrama Sportsmen's Club. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brothers Howard (Andrea) of South Park and Mark of Panama City, Fla.; sisters Cheryl (Albert) Mamie and Daryl (Anthony) Yonich of Jefferson Hills; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.