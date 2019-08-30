Gunther "Gus" Bauer, 72, of Washington, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 25, 1946, in Dietmansrict, Germany, a son of the late George and Amalia Hoffmann Bauer.

Mr. Bauer served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman for two years. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged on August 3, 1968, with a rank of sergeant.

Mr. Bauer was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church and worked as a security guard in several places for many years.

He was a lieutenant with and past president of North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Bauer also was past president, secretary and treasurer of Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Chapter 13, which made him a life member.

He enjoyed watching wresting and NASCAR.

One of Mr. Bauer's proudest moments was becoming a U.S. citizen in 1978.

On May 4, 2002, he married Cheryl Semple, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Gregory George Bauer; two daughters, Kris Ann Bober Ray (Jeffrey) and Stacy Lynn Bauer, all of Washington; two sisters, Christa Held (Rudi) of Pittsburgh and Maryanne Miller of Morrow, Ohio; six grandchildren, Markie, Dylan, Victoria, Kaitlyn, Christian and Audryna; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Dylan Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Precious.

Deceased is his first wife, Audrey Ray Bauer.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

