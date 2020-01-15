Gus Elias, 92, formerly of Venice, Fla., and Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020.

After graduating from Canonsburg High School in 1945, he served in a U.S. Army Air Force anti-aircraft unit on the Aleutian Islands during World War II. Returning home, he began employment with PA Transformer Company/ McGraw-Edison Power as a specialty tool and die machinist, providing custom-made mechanical parts for industrial production equipment. He was elected president of Local Union 3968, United Steelworkers of America, securing better working conditions from his contract negotiations and serving on grievance arbitration boards.

After moving to Venice in 1978, Gus and his wife, Alice, opened Copy Cat Business Services on Venice Avenue. He also began his real estate career with Paradise Realty, served as a director on the Venice Area Board of Realtors and received a lifetime achievement award in 2003.

Gus is survived by son Jeffrey and wife Jaqueline of Houston; daughter Brooke and husband Mike Kennedy of Bradenton, Fla.; grandsons Dr. Jeffrey S., Vincent, Adam (Briana), and Brooke's son, Colin Walker (Mary). Gus delighted in his great-grandchildren, Cadence and Brayden Elias and Theo Walker.

Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel held visitation January 14. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, in Epiphany Cathedral, Venice. Entombment will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Venice Theatre, 941-584-0640, or Epiphany Cathedral School, 941-615-0285.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.