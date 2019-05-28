Guy P. Tucci died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh, of complications of heart disease.

Guy was born April 6, 1939, in Washington Hospital, to Joseph and Mary Keranko Tucci.

He graduated in 1957 from Washington High School. He attended Penn State, received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Bethany College in 1962 and began his pursuit for a master of business administration degree at West Virginia University, but was called to serve his country from 1962 to 1968 in the U.S. Air Force. He served overseas in France and England. While stationed at R.A.F. Mildenhall, England, Guy completed his MBA degree at Cambridge University through the MBA program set up with the University of Utah. He was the aircraft maintenance officer for Boeing 707's, known as Silk Purse, the airborne command post over Europe and achieved the rank of captain.

On September 28, 1963, he married Carole Wrubleski in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church and promised to take her on an adventure, and what an adventure they had! They lived in France, England and many cities in the United States, met people from all walks of life and traveled the world, but their favorite places were always at the beach.

Guy held several senior positions in major industries including Avon in Rye, N.Y., Warner-Amex in Columbus, Ohio, and Diet Center in Pittsburgh.

In 1994, Guy purchased his own business, Chilbe'rt Tuxedos, and sold it in 2006 and retired to do things he loved: sing, play piano, debate issues, drink wine and enjoy family, friends and life. He was a member of Immaculate Church Choir and also of the Washington Festival Chorale. He participated in Washington Community Theater plays and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and the Masons.

He was past president of the Washington Barbershop Singers and past president of East Washington Borough Council.

Surviving are the apples of his eye, his son P.J. Tucci of Connecticut and grandchildren Victoria, Joseph, Catherine and Patrick. Also surviving are several cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his only brother, Leonard Tucci, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Tucci. Guy was the last of his immediate family.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with Father George Chortos as celebrant. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 175.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.