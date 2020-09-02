Guy Samuel Riggi, 46, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Uniontown.

Mr. Riggi was born August 3, 1974, in Uniontown, a son of Guy and Gloria Cardilli Riggi of Carmichaels.

He was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, and worked construction.

In addition to his parents, Guy is survived by a son, Gavin Riggi of Dunbar; two siblings, Nicole Lechner (Brent) of Washington, D.C., and Brandy Schooly (Jim) of Carmichaels; a niece, Katelynn Schooly; two nephews, Peyton Schooly and Steele Lechner; and several aunts and uncles.

Guy never met a stranger. He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed working on motorcycles with his father and helping his mother around the house on Sundays. He never missed an opportunity to joke and play with his niece and nephews at family gatherings. He was loved and will be missed by many. Guy is at peace and surrounded by God's love.

Funeral services are private, under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.