Guy William Harris 43, of Summerville, Ga. passed away Tuesday Aug.20, 2019 in the Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born June 19, 1976 son of Guy and Virginia (Ginny) Harris. He was a 1994 graduate of Trinity High School. He resided most of his life in Washington County but was currently a resident of Georgia.

He was employed by Tratham Trucking Services and previously worked for Jacob Petroleum in Waynesburg, Pa.

On August 14, 1999 he married Melinda Sue Ealy. They celebrated 20 years of marriage. He leaves behind a loving wife and 3 children. Mickey Guy, Brea Elizabeth, and Cody Jacob. He also leaves 2 sisters, Karen Kiskadden (Jerry) and Kellie Orlasky(Pat), Aunt Ann Malone, Several neices, nephews and several great neices and nephews, and his dog Lilly.

Deceased are his parents, 2 brothers, Bill and Mike and a sister Kathy.

Friends and Relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. the time of Service, Saturday, August 24. At the Fairmount United Methodist Church, East Finley, Pa.