1/
Gwendolyn Glass Yerkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwendolyn Glass Yerkey, 79, of Florence, S.C., passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was born in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James and Marjorie Hufford Glass. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Marion Yerkey.

Mrs. Yerkey was a homemaker and also drove the FSD1 Special Needs Bus for many years. She loved everyone and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Lori (Michael) Sullivan, Sherri Yerkey and Richard Yerkey, all of Florence; three grandchildren, Brittany Lee Sullivan and Brody Michael Sullivan, both of Florence, and Sydney (Kelly) Sullivan of Lewisburg, W.Va.; sister, Donna (Greg) McPeake of North Canton, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, A.J., John and Emily, all of Beckley, W.Va.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yerkey family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved