Gwendolyn Roupe, 94, of Eighty Four, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Canonsburg.

She was born September 5, 1925, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Byron and Hazel Kahbaugh Ealy.

Mrs. Roupe was a 1944 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

She was employed at R.C.A. in Canonsburg for many years and also worked at G. C. Murphy, Fabrictree and Bon Ton, all in Washington.

Gwendolyn was a member of the National Campers & Hikers Association, Local Chapter National Pikers and the West Washington United Methodist Church.

On February 9, 1946, she married Keith C. Roupe, who died August 3, 2007. They wintered in Florida for 17 years and enjoyed traveling the country together in their fifth-wheel camper.

Mrs. Roupe also enjoyed crossword puzzles and had a passion for sewing. She made her daughter's school clothes, prom gowns and Barbie doll outfits.

Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Whitfield (Terry) of Washington and Donna Kalchthaler (Tom) of Eighty Four; four grandchildren, Kelli McClain (Chris Ulam), Steven Whitfield (Nicole), Amy Goodwin (Donnie) and Ashley Kalchthaler (Jared Yocum); 11 great-grandchildren, Logan Crawford, Bradyn McClain, Tyler, Carly and Carson Whitfield, A.J. McKita, Cole Goodwin, Alex and Abel Kalchthaler and Adam and Lucas Yocum; a great-great-grandchild, Isobel Crawford; a brother, Duane Ealy of Harrisburg; and two sisters, Margaret Johns of Blue Ridge, Ga., and Bessie Martin of Waynesburg.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Gerald and Thomas Ealy, and two sisters, Eldora Tush and Nancy Tharp.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Saturday, March 7, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .

