H. Jean Six, of Worthington, Ohio, entered into eternal peace on the morning of Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and love and prayers from family and friends carried her through a life well lived. She was born in Washington. After attending school at Claysville High, she devoted herself to being a homemaker and proud mother of four boys. She later received her nursing degree from Belmont Nursing School.

She was an avid reader, book collector, traveler, a believer in self-sustainability, and had a passion for unsparing honesty. She pursued health and activities in arts, drama, fitness and education as a devoted member of the Griswold Center.

H. Jean was preceded in death by parents Stanley Main and Gladys McAdoo; brothers John and Jim (Alice) Main; son Edwin R. Six III; grandson Bruce Six.

Her spirit is carried on by siblings Dorothy (Raymond) Myers and Gerald (Laura) Main; children Daniel Six Sr. (Wanda), Robert Six (Jodie) and Fred Six; grandchildren Edwin IV, Shellie, Daniel Jr., Melissa, Joshua, Brandy, Brent, Michael, Anthony and Steven; great-grandchildren Daniel M., Kadin, Gavin, Ty, Kyra, Koda, Marissa, Ariston and Devin. She will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family as well as beloved friends.

The staff at Tee Jay's, CVS Pharmacy, The Griswold Center, Worthington Police Dept. and 1st Responders provided excellent care to H. Jean.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Rolling Hills Chapel, 214 Timber Lake Road, Claysville, PA 15323, with a luncheon to follow. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.