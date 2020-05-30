Hal Smith quietly completed his earthly journey, in his home, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was the firstborn of Harold "Red" Smith and Margaret Kelley Smith July 18, 1937.Hal spent his formative years on Sherman Avenue and was educated at East Washington and Trinity Schools, and W&J College. He was the proud owner of Smith Machine Inc. that serviced the tool steel industry by precision machining and grinding.Hal was an avid Steelers fan having held season tickets for many years and attended three Steelers Super Bowls. In recent years, they drove him crazy with their heart attack style of play. He also enjoyed watching the Penguins especially when the current owner was his neighbor.Hal was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous boards and committees and attended Catholic services with his wife. He was especially drawn to Eucharistic Adoration. He was a former member of Jaycees, Nemacolin and Lone Pine Country Clubs.Hal enjoyed times spent at Seven Springs, Longboat Key and Marco Island. While Pennsylvania was his lifelong home, Florida was a special place for him whether it was fishing in the gulf, walking the beach or taking in the sunset. Florida was his second home.Hal loved to throw parties and was the consummate host. He always made you feel welcome and made friends easily. He had a memory for names and always left a lasting impression.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara, the love of his life. Also surviving are his brother, Bruce (Janet) Smith; sister Peggy Fulmer; his daughters, Margaret (Robert) Fredrickson, Linda Carson and Marilee (Jane) Smith; son Patrick Smith; grandchildren Colin Smith, Courtney (Drew) Dick, Martin Yater and Zac Yater; a great-grandson; father-in-law Don Verholtz; as well as family and friends he held dear in his heart.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Anne (Ron) Brown; brother-in-law Tom Fulmer; daughter Debbie Layne; sons-in-law Paul Yater and Bill Carson; and mother-in-law Celie Verholtz.All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.If so desired, please donate in Hal's name to a charity of one's choice. Hal loved and treasured his family and always helped those in need.Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.