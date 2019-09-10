Hannah Marie Loar (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Hannah Marie Loar, 54, of Amity, died Monday, September 9, 2019, in UPMC Mercy hospital.

She was born September 16, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Winson and Mary Fonner Loar.

Ms. Loar was a graduate of McGuffey High School.

Hannah worked hard as a farmer on her own farm, and loved her farm animals.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are a son, James Winson (Christina Tucker) Amos of Amity; a daughter, Christina Marie (Byron Hardy) Mariana of Rochester; two brothers, Bill (Diane) Loar and Harold Loar, both of Washington; a sister, Mary (Roger) Phillips of Ohio; three grandchildren, Peyton, Riley and Lillianna; her long-time companion, Jerry Lemasters; and her dog, Daisy, and her goat, Emma.

Deceased is her brother, Jim Loar.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, September 11, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Barry Mariana officiating.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019
