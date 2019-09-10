Hannah Marie Loar, 54, of Amity, died Monday, September 9, 2019, in UPMC Mercy hospital.

She was born September 16, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Winson and Mary Fonner Loar.

Ms. Loar was a graduate of McGuffey High School.

Hannah worked hard as a farmer on her own farm, and loved her farm animals.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are a son, James Winson (Christina Tucker) Amos of Amity; a daughter, Christina Marie (Byron Hardy) Mariana of Rochester; two brothers, Bill (Diane) Loar and Harold Loar, both of Washington; a sister, Mary (Roger) Phillips of Ohio; three grandchildren, Peyton, Riley and Lillianna; her long-time companion, Jerry Lemasters; and her dog, Daisy, and her goat, Emma.

Deceased is her brother, Jim Loar.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, September 11, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Barry Mariana officiating.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.