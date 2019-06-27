Happy Doreen Curlin Grim, 80, of Mt. Morris, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born Sunday, May 21, 1939, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Alba A. "Shorty" Curlin and Delphine Sagges Curlin.

Mrs. Grim was Methodist by faith. She loved bingo and watching "Oak Island" on TV. She also liked to read, listen to Elvis music and travel with her friend, Carol. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Roy Lee Grim, died June 1, 1982.

Surviving are a daughter, Candice Marie (Mark) Fox of Kirby; sons Reuben (Cindy) Grim of Greensboro, Albert Lee Grim of Mt. Morris, Camm (Mary Jane) Grim of Mt. Morris and Jeffrey Grim of Mt. Morris; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gay Byard of Richfield, Ohio, and Cheer McCallister of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Joy Lee Hill, and a brother, Glee S. Curlin.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, with Pastor Ginny Everhart officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Davistown.

