Harold B. Grimes, 94, of Cresson, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Maple Winds Healthcare and Rehab Center, Portage. He was born July 19, 1926, in Center Township, Greene County, a son of the late Charles T. and Mary E. Woods Grimes.

Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie (Hughes); brother Thomas Grimes; and sister Catherine Dunn.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jacquelyn Seltzer and husband John of West Valley, N.Y., Linda Grimes of Cresson, and Kathy Califf and husband Rev. Dr. Gary Califf of Treasure Lake; six grandchildren, Sherri Ondesko of Springville, N.Y., Thomas Seltzer and wife Jennifer of West Valley, Benjamin Califf and wife Rachel of Fairborn, Ohio, Christina Friske and husband Gerhard of Stafford, Va., Michelle Califf of Middletown, and Cassandra Gouldthread and husband Shane of Weedville; 17 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Erika, Justin and Leah Seltzer, Gianna and Carmine Ondesko, Hayden, Savannah, Eliana, Levi, Lillian and Samuel Califf, Alexander, Nathaniel, Kylee and Liam Friske, and Mackenzie Gouldthread.

Harold was an elder in Cresson Presbyterian Church, where he was the clerk of sessions for 12 years and supervised various construction projects. He retired as a supervisor and a 44-year pioneer of Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Cresson American Legion Post 238, Masonic Summit Lodge #312 of Ebensburg and the Cresson Rotary Club.

Harold loved to work outside in the yard and enjoyed tinkering with his large collection of machinery.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in Cresson Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Gary Califf and Elder Bob Sheehan as co-officiants. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Greene County Rosemont Cemetery in Rodgersville, where a gravesite service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 233 Keystone Avenue, Cresson, "Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care." Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.