Harold "Ray" Durbin passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born November 26, 1937, in Nineveh.

He graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1956. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school in 1956, serving four years' active duty. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for several years, as well as beginning a highly successful government service career as an aircraft carrier catapult and resting gear instructor at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey. Ray received numerous commendations throughout his career in service to our nation's carrier fleet, reaching the highest civilian rank possible before retirement.

He married his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Fleming, September 19, 1960, who survives. He married his second wife, Peggy Jane Hurst, June 20, 1981, who survives.

Ray was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, especially at his camp in Elk County. He was also a member of Beachwood Ambulance Service as well as Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department, reaching the position of chief, and American Veterans.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jane Durbin; his first wife, Elizabeth Lenahan, and mother to his four children, David Durbin (Lisa), Mary Gorda, Kim Doelger (Mike), and Michael Durbin; two stepsons, James Hurst and Shawn Hurst; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Durbin; his mother, Bernice Durbin; and two brothers, Larry Roger Durbin and Charles Reed Durbin.

A small service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at New Beginnings Ryerson Baptist Church, 397 West Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, PA 15380. Interment to follow at Upper Ten Mile United Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Prosperity.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in honor of Harold Durbin.