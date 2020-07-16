1/
Harold E. Swagler
Harold E. "Buster" Swagler, 60, of Eighty Four, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020, in Washington Health System.

He was born April 27, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late Harold Swagler Sr. and Bernice Bettegar Swagler of Eighty Four, who survives.

Buster was a 1979 graduate of Bentworth High School, a ninth generation self-employed farmer of the Swagler Farm in Eighty Four, and loved animals.

Mr. Swagler was a 19-year veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard and Reserves.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Joy Swagler Knohr (Walter Burnham) of Harrisburg; two nephews, Dr. Stewart Newman of Portland, Ore., and Steven Knohr of Camp Hill; and one niece, Elizabeth Newman of Bay Village, Ohio.

Deceased, in addition to his father, is a sister, Bonnie Swagler Newman.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
