Harold E. "Buster" Swagler, 60, of Eighty Four, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020, in Washington Health System.

He was born April 27, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late Harold Swagler Sr. and Bernice Bettegar Swagler of Eighty Four, who survives.

Buster was a 1979 graduate of Bentworth High School, a ninth generation self-employed farmer of the Swagler Farm in Eighty Four, and loved animals.

Mr. Swagler was a 19-year veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard and Reserves.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Joy Swagler Knohr (Walter Burnham) of Harrisburg; two nephews, Dr. Stewart Newman of Portland, Ore., and Steven Knohr of Camp Hill; and one niece, Elizabeth Newman of Bay Village, Ohio.

Deceased, in addition to his father, is a sister, Bonnie Swagler Newman.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

