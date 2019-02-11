Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Haywood.

Harold "Duke" Haywood, 76, of Monongahela, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, in his home. He was born October 5, 1942, in Monongahela, the son of Eugene and Lucetta Leaver Haywood.

Duke was a 1961 graduate of Monongahela High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Local 1058 of Pittsburgh, working last at Burrell Construction in Monongahela and retiring to care for his mother. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Monongahela and a former member of Ginger Hill Grange. Duke loved hunting, farming, camping and, later in life, enjoyed boating.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy George Haywood, with whom he shared the past 11 years; two daughters, Allison Haywood, at home, and Nancy Fine and husband Gary of Brownsville; son Edward Haywood of Carroll Township; three stepchildren, Jason Wingrove and wife Sarah of Boston, Mass., Dayna Wyke of West Newton, and David Wyke and wife Kaitlyn of Charleroi; two grandchildren, Brittany and Gary Fine; three great-grandchildren, Alex and Troy Kearns and Zayden Fine; two stepgrandchildren, Trystan Chipps and Janiya Resto; two brothers, Eugene Haywood and wife Norma of Burghill, Ohio, and Mark Haywood and wife Mary Lou of Monongahela; sister Gayle Gear and husband Fred of Mt. Olive, Ala.

In addition to his parents, deceased is his brother, Gary Haywood.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, with the Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating, at Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monongahela.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com