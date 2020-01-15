Harold J. Craig Jr., 82, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 8, 1937, in Washington, a son of the late Harold and Nannie Belle Craig.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and then later went to work for the Navy Ocean and Graphic Office, until his retirement.

He was best known as the owner of the former Craig's Beer Distributor in Washington, in the Franklin Mall. In his free time, he loved motocross cycle racing with his sons, golfing and fishing.

Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gladys A. Craig; children Michael (Tina), Robert (Cindy), Kimberly (Robert) Westfall and Melissa Craig; grandchildren Kirah, Tanner, Stacey, Robert Jr., Jeremy, Raymond and Jonna; nine great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Maggi; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

The family would like to request memorial contributions in Harold's name be made to s of Western Pennsylvania, 139 Mitchell Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.