Harold J. Mondik, 93, of Washington, died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 14, 1925, in Washington, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Hudak Mondik.

Mr. Mondik was a 1943 graduate of Chartiers High School and a 1947 graduate of Washington & Jefferson College, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

He worked in the insurance industry his entire professional career, and into his 90s, as an insurance consultant with Atlas Railroad.

Mr. Mondik was an avid reader and historian. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards, attending events at W&J College, and was a true Pirates and Steelers fan.

On June 22, 1947, he married Ruth L. McCartney. The two were most fortunate to have shared 68 years of marriage before Ruth's death on August 2, 2016.

Surviving are three daughters, Janet Spencer of Washington, Nancy (Donald) Sankey of Pittsburgh and Amy (Gene) Rapone of Mississippi; a brother, George (Donna) Mondik of McMurray; a sister, Ruthann Mckay of Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a brother, James Mondik.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, with the Rev. C.D. Crosscutt officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.